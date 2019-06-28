John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has announced the appointment of the Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in the state, Mrs. Mary Noel Berge as his Chief Press Secretary ( CPS).,

Berje was until her appointment, the Government House Correspondent of the Nigerian Television Authority, Minna.

The appointment of Barge, which was announced in a statement in Minna, the state capital by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, made her the first female to occupy such a position since the state was created in 1976.

The governor also approved the re-appointments of Abdullahi Baba Arah, Ibrahim Ahmed Inga and Abdulberqy Usman Ebbo as Directors General Niger State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and SOU, ICT and Public Enlightenment respectively.

The appointment of Berge and three others to the challenging positions, the governor noted was based on merit, proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments.