From John Adams, Minna

Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has said only joint operations amongst states affected by banditry and other insurgencies can end the security challenges in the country.

The governor believed that until there is a collective efforts, the war against banditry and other forms of criminalities would be difficult to win.

He made the suggestion when he visited Ma’undu community, Mariga Local Government Area where the entire people had reportedly fled due to activities of bandits.

The governor was in the community on a morale boosting visit to the over 300 security operatives including local vigilantes that liberated the community, and to equally assess damages inflicted on the community with a view to assisting them.

Governor Bello disclosed that there were no bandits’ camps in the state, saying that they usually come in from neighbouring states particularly Zamfara to carryout their nefarious activities. The governor pointed out that due to the sophisticated nature of the operation by the bandits, that there was need for synergy among the states affected by the activities of the bandits.

Governor Sani Bello maintained that the state government would continue to make efforts to secure affected communities like Ma’undu which has diverse agricultural potentials to avert food shortage.

He promised to provide social infrastructures like feeder roads and culverts in the communities to ease mobility.

Governor Sani Bello commended the security operatives for their efforts at pushing the bandits out of the community and promised continued support, especially in the areas of logistics and welfare.

“Your efforts will not go unnoticeable. I am glad I am here to associate with you, to feel part of what you feel and see the difficulty in accessing the terrain,” he said.

He enjoined them to remain focused and be wary of informants, whose activities had frustrated the fight against banditry, adding that families of the security personnel who paid the supreme price would be taken care of by government.

Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, said there have been lots of security operations against bandits assuring that the combine forces would not relent in its efforts to restore peace in the society.