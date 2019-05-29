JOHN ADAMS, MINNA

At the Justice Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center in Minna, Niger State, the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello took the oath of office for the second term with a promise to consolidate on the foundation his administration had laid in the last four years for sustainable development of the state.

In his inaugural speech to the people of the state in a low-key ceremony in Minna with less than 100,000 people in attendance, the governor assured them that the next four years holds a bright future for the state and therefore his administration hopes to raise the bar in terms of standard, both in project execution and service delivery across all sectors.

The governor, however, reminded the people that his administration could not do it alone as it would require the support of the people at all levels to achieve the desired results, stressing that the people must be optimistic and positive about the future of the state.

He, therefore, thanked the people of the state for the confidence reposed on his administration and for giving him another opportunity to serve again for another four years, adding that “we will justify the confidence repose on us by the electorate.”