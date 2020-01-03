John Adams, Minna

Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has cautioned Christian pilgrims to Israel against absconding and engaging in negative acts that could tarnish the image of the state and country.

Governor Bello gave the warning while addressing pilgrims,yesterday. He urged them to be good ambassadors of the state in the Holy land.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the governor assured the Christian community that it would increase the number of sponsored pilgrims in subsequent years.

“The essence of the pilgrimage is for you as Christians to physically and spiritually fortify yourselves as ambassadors of the Lord and not to abscond. I wish you all a fruitful pilgrimage,” he said.

Leader of the delegation, Pastor Yerima El’Yakim Samaila assured the governor that the 171 pilgrims would pray for the state, country and leaders.

“Pilgrimage is not for tourism or business but for christians to fulfill God’s injunction, pray for our leaders, state, country and for ourselves,” Samaila said.

Acting Director, Christian Department, Niger Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Joanna Pada, thanked the governor for providing the finances, logistics and medical team to ensure a successful pilgrimage.