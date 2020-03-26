John Adams, Minna

Niger State governor and chairman North-central governor’s forum, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello ,has described as most unfortunate, the killing of 29 security personnel in an ambush by bandits in Galadiman Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Bello made this remark when the Deputy Inspector -General of Police (DIG) in charge of operation, Abdulmojid Ali, and Assistant Inspector -General of police (AIG) zone 7, Hosea Karma ,visited him at the government house. He said there be no more dialogue between bandits and the government in the state.

Armed bandits in the early hours of Sunday ambushed a joint military, police and civil defense patrol team on their way to answer a distress call, killed 17 policemen, 12 soldiers and injured a number of others. Bello,described as most embarrassing the persistent attacks by bandits and other criminals in the state despite government’s efforts at tackling the security situation.

He vowed that,”it’s now time to take the fight to them. We can no longer wait for them to come. The issue of dialogue is now completely ruled out”.

Bello told his guests that he was deeply touched by the recent killings of these security agents. He described the loss as painful and unacceptable.

He pointed out that reports about the unfortunate attack have been unclear. He however, promised that the masterminds of the heinous crime would not go unpunished, as government would do everything lawfully possible to bring the bandits to justice and stop future occurrence.

“We are working together with governors of the Northwest states. Security agencies are making progress in tracking and identifying the locations of the criminals and very soon, such locations will be verified and attacked”.

Bello, who acknowledged the support and collaboration of the local communities in the state, expressed optimism that the recent strategies and measures taken by the governors would end the menace.

He commiserated with the Army, Police and families of the gallant officers over the unfortunate incident and prayed to God to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest.

Earlier, DIG Ali who said they were shocked by the attack and the killing told the governor that they were in the state to have first hand information on the attack carried out on their officers which led to colossal loss of lives.

He assured that the incident would not deter the police and other security agents from flushing out the bandits and other criminals in the state