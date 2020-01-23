John Adams, Minna

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has flagged off the rehabilitation and surface dressing of 403 kilometers rural roads in the state under the Rural Access Mobility Project (PAMP)-2 at the cost of N6 billion.

The governor who flagged off the road projects in Gawu Babangida, the headquarters of Gurara Local Government area of the state yesterday said that the first phase of the projects will cover a distance of 176 km, with 30 river crossings.

He disclosed that the second phase, a total distance of 227.5km will commence immediately after the completion of the first phase.

According to him, “This is in addition to 169km of rural roads that were also rehabilitated under the Spot Improvement and Annual Mechanized Maintenance Intervention.”

The road projects, he said, will be spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, assuring that no section of the state would be left out of his administration’s rural development programme.