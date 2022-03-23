From John Adams, Minna

There is atmosphere of uncertainty amongst political office holders and public servants at both state and local government in Niger State over the March 31 deadline given by the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to those interested to contest any elective office in 2023 to resign their appointment.

The office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) through the Information Officer, Mallam Lawal Tanko had on Monday evening in a statement, directed all political appointees and other public servants at both state and local government, aspiring for political office in 2023 to tender their resignation letter before March 31, 2022.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The statement explained that the decision was informed by the recent Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari which provides that political appointees and public servants aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The state government’s directive is coming barely one week after the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state issued a similar directive through the party secretary, advising these categories of people to quit their office before March 31.

Meanwhile, with barely 24 after the state government directives, Mallam Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, who was temporarily redeployed from ministry for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs to ministry for youths and sports development has tendered his resignation letter to the government in compliance with directive of government and the new electoral act because of his political ambition for 2023.

Daily Sun had three week ago exclusively reported that 15 commissioners and other top aides of the governor are eyeing various political offices in 2023 and would soon tender their resignation letters before the December 31.