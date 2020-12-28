Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has described the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of the Leadership and National Economy newspapers as a fantastic and complete gentleman.

Bello gave this description during the night of tribute for the media magnate in Abuja on Sunday.

“Uncle Sam, as I used to call him, is a fantastic man; a man of the people.

“In November, I was down with COVID-19, Uncle Sam kept calling to encourage and guide, little I know that COVID-19 will lead to his death,’’ the governor said.

He prayed God Almighty to give the family, he left behind, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Speaking on behalf of the family, younger brother of the deceased, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, thanked the governor for the tribute and eulogies to the late publisher.

Nda-Isaiah also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibajo, for their constant support as well as Sen. President, Ahmed Lawan.

A minute silence was observed in memory of the deceased. (NAN)