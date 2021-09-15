

The Niger state government has expressed it willingness to partner with the Pathfinder International, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in order to enhance family planning and other health services in the state.

The state Commissioner for health and hospital services, Dr. Makun Sidi stated this in Minna as a special guest at the ongoing three day media workshop/field reporting trip for journalists in the state.

The Commissioner pointed out that due to the importance and the need for family planning in our society, the state government will make more funds available for family planning services in the state.

He expressed happiness that though the number of people seeking family planning services in the state have increased commendably in recent time, there is the need to step up the advocacy and enlightenment campaign towards encouraging more Nigerians to embrace the family planning.

Dr. Makun Sidi said the state government has made adequate budgetary provision for easy access to family planning products and services to enhance child spacing in the state, adding that all Primary Health Care Development centers in the state have been mandated to provide family planning services to the people. He further commended the efforts of pathfinder International in creating a platform on which media practitioners can be trained to help further create awareness on the need to embrace family planning products.

“That is why I want to commend the Pathfinder International for it efforts towards increasing the knowledge of Nigerians on family planning through workshops and seminars of this nature.

“Niger state is ready to partner with the Pathfinder International so as to increase the awareness on family planning, especially among the rural people and other health care services in the state”.

He maintained that Pathfinder International has made it impact felt in the area of family planning advocacy through series of workshop for professionals like the media with a view to dissemination of information on family planning to the people.

He also urged the Pathfinder International to be involve in the campaign against other health challenges like cholera which is currently ravaging most states of the country.

For instance, he disclosed that cholera outbreak in the state has claimed over 150 lives in the last four months, blaming open deification, indiscriminate waste disposal, among others for the increase in the rate of cholera outbreak in parts of the country.