From John Adams, Minna
The Niger state government has expressed it willingness to partner with the Pathfinder International, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in order to enhance family planning and other health services in the state.
The state Commissioner for health and hospital services, Dr. Makun Sidi stated this in Minna as a special guest at the ongoing three day media workshop/field reporting trip for journalists in the state.
The Commissioner pointed out that due to the importance and the need for family planning in our society, the state government will make more funds available for family planning services in the state.
He expressed happiness that though the number of people seeking family planning services in the state have increased commendably in recent time, there is the need to step up the advocacy and enlightenment campaign towards encouraging more Nigerians to embrace the family planning.
“Niger state is ready to partner with the Pathfinder International so as to increase the awareness on family planning, especially among the rural people and other health care services in the state”.
He maintained that Pathfinder International has made it impact felt in the area of family planning advocacy through series of workshop for professionals like the media with a view to dissemination of information on family planning to the people.
He also urged the Pathfinder International to be involve in the campaign against other health challenges like cholera which is currently ravaging most states of the country.
