From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and Chairman North-Central Governors’ Forum has described the death of Leadership Newspapers publisher Sam Nda-Isaiah as a rude shock to the people of the State, saying that the death of newspaper icon is a great loss.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje, said:

‘An iroko tree in the pen Profession has fallen and Niger State has once again lost a passionate and dedicated citizen.’

Governor Sani Bello described the deceased as an exceptional media mogul who demonstrated courage in his profession, adding that he was also a successful entrepreneur and politician who will be greatly missed not only by his immediate family the entire media industry.

The Governor, who prayed God to have mercy on late Nda-Isaiah and rest his soul also prayed for God’s comfort on the All Progressives Congress APC, People of Niger State, the media industry, family and close associates of late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Also in his condolence message, former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, said the death of the publisher has created a serious vacuum in the media industry.

Vatsa described the late Pharmacist turned newspaper publisher as an upright man with a great sense of humility, adding that the lifestyle of the newspaper mogul is worth emulating by up coming media practitioners.

He added that the late Nda-Isaiah, who until his death held the traditional title of Kakakin Nupe, has been a worthy ambassador of the Nupe kingdom in particular and Niger State in general.

Vatsa urged the family, friends and the media industry to regard the demise of the former APC presidential aspirant as an act of God who is the giver and the taker of life.