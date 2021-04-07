From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has announced the appointment of the Acting Chairman of the Niger State Revenue Board, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna (Dan Majen Kagara), as the new Emir of Kagara.

The appointment of the new Emir follows the death of the former Emir, Alhaji Salihu Tanko Kagara, on March 1 after a protracted illness in Minna, the state capital.

The governor, through the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mallam Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, made the announcement in Minna on Wednesday after receiving the reports of 14 kingmakers headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad (Madakin Gunna).

The governor said the appointment of the new Emir was in accordance with section 3 sub section (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) law, Chapter 19, law of the Niger State.

According to him, ‘having received the advice of the Niger state Council of Chiefs as required under section 7, of Cap 19, I hereby appoint you, Ahmad Garba Gunna as the 2nd Emir of Kagara.’

Until his appointment as the 46-years-old 2nd Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna was the Acting Chairman of the Niger state board of internal revenue.

The Village Head of Yakila in Gunna District and Dan Majen Kagara emerged as the new Emir of Kagara after defeating five other contestants in an electoral college conducted by the 14 kingmakers of the Kagara Emirate.

Others who contested with him are Alhaji Muhammad Salihu Tanko, (Bunun Kagara) the son of the late Emir, Alhaji Garba Bako (Dan Galadiman Kagara), Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad Kusherki (Katukan Kagara) and Alhaji Idris Aliyu Jibrin (Barajen Kagara).

The new Emir was born in 1975 and married with four children.