John Adams, Minna As former Military President General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida marks his 79th birthday today (Monday), Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has described him as a true patriot and nationalist who put in everything to ensure the unity and survival of Nigeria.

The Governor in a statement in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, said the Elder statesman’s doggedness and commitment to nation-building is very crucial to the stability, national unity as well as development of the country.

The Sani Bello pointed out that the former Military President has remained a valuable guardian for the nation’s quest for greatness, saying that “you are a symbol of unity and national development”.

The governor, while felicitating with General Babangida on his 79th birthday added that “I congratulate you on this special day of commemorating your birth.

“On a day like this, memories of your courage, invaluable service to the Nigerian Army in protecting the sovereignty of the country and your exemplary leadership which have indeed helped as well as stimulated the younger generations comes to mind.

“My fervent prayer for you is to continue to get good health and may Almighty Allah also strengthen you and grant you more blessed years to continue to reap the reward of your hard work”. The statement added.

According to him, the elder statesman’s policies and programmes during his regime as the Military President in the country between 1985 and 1993 still stand the test of time, adding that the celebrant has continued to symbolize Statesmanship, Patriotism, Professionalism, vision and Courage even after active service to the Nation.

He said even as the Former Military President is advancing in age, he s remains an asset to the country, where his wise counsel and advice are needed for the growth and development of the State in particular and the Nation at large