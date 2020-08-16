As former Military President General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida marks his 79th birthday today (Monday), Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has described him as a true patriot and nationalist who put in everything to ensure the unity and survival of Nigeria.
The Governor in a statement in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, said the Elder statesman’s doggedness and commitment to nation-building is very crucial to the stability, national unity as well as development of the country.
The Sani Bello pointed out that the former Military President has remained a valuable guardian for the nation’s quest for greatness, saying that “you are a symbol of unity and national development”.
The governor, while felicitating with General Babangida on his 79th birthday added that “I congratulate you on this special day of commemorating your birth.
“My fervent prayer for you is to continue to get good health and may Almighty Allah also strengthen you and grant you more blessed years to continue to reap the reward of your hard work”. The statement added.
He said even as the Former Military President is advancing in age, he s remains an asset to the country, where his wise counsel and advice are needed for the growth and development of the State in particular and the Nation at large
