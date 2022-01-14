From John Adams, Minna

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has described as insane and barbaric the attack by the gunmen on Nakurna and Wurukuchi communities in Shiroro local government area of the State by what he called “a terrorist group” which led to mass killing of villagers.

The gunmen also burnt down the entire Nakurna village and their food barns in an attack which was believed to be a reprisal one after special hunters and local vigilantes had earlier killed scores of gunmen last week in the area.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje in Minna on Friday, said the attack by the gunmen is not only insane and barbaric, it is inhuman.

The statement however assured the people that “efforts would be intensified by government and security agencies to ensure that desperate terrorists, who are on the run, are captured and brought to justice”.

Governor Bello while commiserating with the victims of the affected communities, especially in Nakudna and Wurukuchi, said that he shared in their pains and grief, promising that more decisive actions would be taken to guarantee the lives of the inhabitants of the communities.

The Governor in the statement, expressed regret that “the worrisome part of the security challenges is the inability of the farmers to harvest their farm produce which may likely trigger food scarcity in the state.

“We are worried by the nefarious activities of these terrorists, desperation has been noticed amongst them as a result of the onslaught of security agents which has made them to target unsuspecting rural inhabitants.

“It is now time that full-fledged war should be declared on these unscrupulous elements since they have been proscribed as terrorists. We cannot just allow these people to continue with this massacre”, he said.

Meanwhile the communities that were attacked by the gunmen have disagreed with the state police command over the death toll from the attack.

The state police command in a statement on Thursday by the command Public Relation Officer, Wasiu Abiodun said contrary to media reports, only 13 people were actual killed by the gunmen, even when the police admitted that the details of the incident were not immediately available due to the rough terrain and lack of communication network in the area.

The statement was however silent on the houses and food barns that were completely razed down by the gunmen in an attack which took place at about 11:00am with help coming from nowhere for the people.

Part of the police statement reads: “The Command wishes to state that on 10/01/2022 at about 1000hrs, suspected bandits/terrorists attacked some villagers who were harvesting crops in their farm at Nakundna village near Kaure in Shiroro LGA, and unfortunately, thirteen (13) persons lost their life as a result of the attack.

“However, tactical teams were drafted to the scene led by Area Commander, Shiroro as details of the incident were not immediately available due to the rough terrain and lack of communication network in the area”.

But in swift reaction to the claim by the police, a former counsellor representing Galadiman Kogo, Hon. Joseph Waziri said nobody can ascertain the number of people who lost their lives in the attack, stressing that the number of those who sustained injuries are also uncountable.

He equally said that the entire houses in Nakurna were razed down by the gunmen whom he pointed out came on revenge mission after the killing of their men by special hunters and local vigilantes.

Hon. Joseph told our correspondent that since the attack occurred on Monday, neither the government nor any security agent had visited the place for on the spot assessment of the casualties, and wondered where the security people got their death toll from.

“Since on Monday when this attack occurred nobody either the government or any security agent has visited here. In fact nobody is in Nakurna community as I speak with you right now”, he added.

