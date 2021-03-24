The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has described as endemic, the level of corruption in the country today, saying that no country can develop with this high level of corruption at every sphere of our national life.

“The problem with Nigeria today is enormous, every sector of the country is corrupted, and there is no country of the world today that can develop with this level of corruption in the system”

The Governor who spoke in Minna on Wednesday when he declared open, a two-day “Get Involve Leadership Training” for youths which is being organized by Lead Generation Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organization, said every sphere of the society is involved in the corruption.

He pointed out that as Nigerians, we must work on our characters if we must overcome the growing level of corruption in the country, adding that corruption is not only with our leaders.

“When you talk of corruption, people will think of the President, the governors, the house of assembly, the commissioners, and the local government Chairmen. The corruption in the country today is at all levels”

He maintained that everybody in Nigeria today wants to cut corner, stressing that “when you send your driver and gives him N5,000, he will buy only N2,000 own, so the corruption is endemic and its only change in character that can change the current situation”.

Governor, therefore, urged the Nigeria youths that to make a desired change in the current situation they must show interest in leadership, and this he said must begin from their Ward to the local government, adding that “to participate in political process you must be patient enough to start from the grassroots”.

He reminded the youths that though it is tough, it is enough to stay on the sideline to begin to complain about a system, adding that “you must participate and offer your own quota to bring about the desired change in leadership”.

The Governor then advised the youths in the state to take advantage of the two-day seminar on leadership training by Lead Generation Initiative to get themselves equipped with what leadership is all about and acquire the relevant leadership skills.

“I believe with this seminar, you will discuss a lot what leadership is all about and how to get it.

Earlier, the Chairman Board of Trustees Lead Generation Initiative,, Honorable Shina Abiola Peller said they are in Niger State to train young persons in effective leadership skills, strategic communication, political Mobilization, active citizenship, and nation-building.

According “We are raising awareness about community development, and consciously training interdependent leaders – those who will be trained to train others that can drive development from the grassroots.

“We cannot be satisfied until youths know their roles in leadership. We can never be satisfied as long as youths are not actively involved in nation-building. We have come to break the stereotype, to shatter that thinking that leadership is only for the elderly”.

They pointed out that the simple message of the training is “to seek to get informed, show interest in National discourse, join a political party, get involved because with our numbers we should have the largest stake in governance”.

He reminded the youths that 2023 presents a huge opportunity for everyone interested in politics, as there won’t be an incumbent president contesting at the polls, assuring that “it’s best to say there will be a level playing ground for all”.