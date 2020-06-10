Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has eased up COVID-19 lockdown in Niger State, now to be observed from 10 PM to 4 am daily.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Government House, Minna.

He said that with the easing of the movement of restriction there were no longer lockdown days.

The governor said that, given the prevailing circumstances, all measures earlier put in place have been eased up, however, with enhanced enforcement of the compulsory use of facemask in public places and the adherence of physical distancing.

He said all internal security checkpoints should be dismantled, while maintaining the ban on commercial motorcycle operators, adding that motor parks and other public transport centres must continue to abide by the guidelines issued by Ministry of Transport for their operations.

He emphasised that the ban on interstate travel remains except for the movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods and essential services, while intra-state travels are to be eased up.

‘Henceforth, markets, banks and other places of business activities, as well as worship centres shall be opened for daily and weekly activities with strict adherence to all safety measures,’ he said.

The governor directed the State Ministry of Education to liaise with all relevant stakeholders in the education sector towards developing a workable strategy for the reopening of our schools.

He added that sensitisation efforts shall be strengthened to improve case search within communities to guard against community transmission among the people and appealed to everyone to continue to adhere to personal hygiene procedures as well as other precautionary measures to avoid contracting and spreading of the virus.

The governor said so far the state has recorded 44 cases of COVID-19, one death, and 26 of the patient have been treated, discharged and reunited with their families, representing more than half of the cases so far managed.

All the 44 cases are limited to nine local government areas in the state, which are Chanchaga, Suleja, Rafi, Bida, Shiroro, Borgu, Bosso, Mariga, and Kontagora, adding that the state has established additional quarantine centres in Minna and Suleja to cater for Almajirai before reuniting them with their families.

The governor assured that efforts are being doubled to operationalise a molecular testing laboratory at General Hospital Minna and support the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University(IBBU) Lapai to establish a testing centre to include antibody and antigen tests in order to increase testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for the release of results.

He pointed out that surveillance systems are being enhanced to quickly detect any case of coronavirus including investigation, monitoring and management of positive cases.

While appealing to everyone to continue to adhere to personal hygiene procedures and other precautionary measures, the governor expressed his appreciation to the public for demonstrating a commitment to the collective wellbeing of all even in the face of outright discomfort.

All civil servants are, however, to remain at home except those on essential services, according to the updated guidelines.