From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello went Haywire on Friday with the sacking of the state Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) Chairman, Dr Isah Adamu and the Director General Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), Alhaji Ibrahim Arah for alleged corruption and incompetence respectively.

While the SUBEB Boss, Dr, Isah was fired for alleged misappropriation of public funds worth over a billion naira, the SGD Boss was relived of his appointment for his inability to pilot the affairs of his office as required by the state government having failed to perform to expectations.

The sack of Dr. Isah also a lecturer with the state owned Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane.

In the letter, the Governor was said to have immediately approved the appointment of an acting chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Nafuntua to over see the board.

According to the letter, “The suspension of the chairman is due to some observed anomalies in the operations of the board”.

The embattled SUBEB Boss, it was gathered has been picked by the anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over the allegations of some missing billions of naira and indiscriminate award of contracts, using his personal companies.

When contacted the board Public Relations Officer, Idris Kolo confirmed the sack of Dr Isah Adamu and the appointment of an acting chairman, adding that he was not aware of his arrest but declined to comment on the allegations of misappropriation of public funds by the embattled chairman.

A source close to the board, told Sunday Sun that the Chairman was reportedly linked to some choice houses, including estates within Minna metropolis as well as the purchased of luxury cars.

It was further gathered that some government officials had advised the Chairman against open display of wealth while in public office, a development that led to the board Permanent Secretary one and two to resigned their appointments.

Recalled that Dr Isah Adamu was appointed by late governor Abdulkadir Kure, former governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu at different time into different offices on trust but got sacked for alleged sharp practices until his recent appointment to head the SUBEB by governor Sani Bello.

Also the SDG Director General’s immediate was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane.

According to the letter, “the removal of the Director General is to facilitate, accelerated implementation of the reforms being initiated by the government towards attainment of the SDGs in the state”.