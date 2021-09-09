From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has described the death of the Emir of Kontagora Alhaji Saidu Namaska as a big loss to the people and Government of Niger State

Governor Bello said the late Emir died at a critical time when his wise counsel was needed, especially with the current economic and security challenges the state and country face.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, said the traditional ruler was a man of peace who ensured peace and stability in his emirate throughout his reign.

According to the governor, the deceased emir was a great asset to the state and people of Kontagora Emirate due to the fatherly role he played.

He maintained that throughout his reign as a first-class traditional ruler, the late Emir served humanity with all sincerity, commitment and dedication pointing out that he will be greatly missed for his wise counsel.

‘The death of a loved one is painful, more so the death of a father figure, no matter how old he must have lived.

‘Sarkin Sudan was an asset to us in Kontagora Emirate, he served humanity with commitment and patriotism while he was alive. Losing him will really create a vacuum, but I am consoled by the fact that whatever Allah does is right.

‘All we need to do now is to pray for Allah’s forgiveness on the soul of the late Emir, and grant him Aljahna Firdausi,’ the statement read.

The governor prayed that Allah gives the family of the late emir, Kontagora emirate, and all who are associated with the emir the fortitude to bear the loss.

Emir Namaska died after a protracted illness at the age of 84.

