Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has described the death of the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Prof Godswill Obioma, as a great loss to Nigeria.

Governor Sani Bello said that Prof Obioma’s death was coming at a time when the country needed his services to reposition the examination body and advance the education sector in the country.

Governor Bello in a statement in Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, said since the late Obioma assumed office a year ago, he has made his impact felt in the running of the organisation through a well-organized examination and prompt release of the result.

‘The Registrar was an experienced and hardworking personality, our heartfelt sympathy is with the family, and the examination body praying that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss as well as grant the deceased soul eternal rest,’ the statement reads.

The governor assured that the government is with the family at this time of grieve and will give them the necessary support.

Mr Obioma, 67, was appointed Registrar of NECO on May 14, 2020.

