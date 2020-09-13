John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed shock over the sudden death of a veteran journalist and former General Manager of the state-owned Newsline Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan Kolos.

The late Hassan Kolos died after a brief illness in the early hours of yesterday, barely 24 hours after he had given out his daughter in marriage.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, Governor Bello described the Kolos as a complete gentleman and accomplished journalist whose dedication to duty was unquestionable.