John Adams, Minna

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed shock over the sudden death of a veteran journalist and former General Manager of the state owned Newsline Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan Kolos.

The late Hassan Kolos died after a brief illness in the early hours of Saturday, 24 hours after given out his daughter in marriage on Friday.

Governor Sani Bello, while reacting to the death of the veteran Journalists in a statement In Minna by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, described the late Kolos as a complete gentleman and accomplished Journalist whose dedication to duty was unquestionable.

The Governor said in the statement that the late Alhaji Kolos was an outstanding personality whose contributions to the development of the media in the state was germane, adding he will be missed not only by his family but the entire state.

According to him, “though death is inevitable to humans, late Alhaji Hassan Kolos contributions and wealth of experience were still needed in the state especially in the media having been in the profession for decades.

“Late Kolos was a committed personality. However, we can not question Allah because He gives and takes whoever He wants, but our consolation is that he lived a fulfilled life as he has impacted so many people. May Allah forgive him and accept him”, he said.

The Governor therefore prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings on earth and grant him Aljannah Firdausi as well as give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The late Hassan Kolos who was a Chief Press Secretary to former Military Administrator of the state, Brigadier General David Mark (RTD) has worked in all the state-owned-media sectors, including Newsline Newspapers and the Radio Niger.

He was behind the establishment of Newsline Newspapers and became the pioneer Chief Executive of the paper between 1986-1995.

Late Kolos also served as the General Manager Radio Niger and Sole Administrator of Media Corporation, and also serve as the Chairman Mama’s Forum.