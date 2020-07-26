John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with the people of Suleja local government and Gurumana, in Shiroro local government area of the State, over the flood disaster and boat mishap which claimed the lives of 12 people.

Six people were killed in the flood which swept parts of Suleja after an early morning downpour on Saturday while six other people, four women and two children were drowned in river Shiroro on Wednesday last week when their boat capsized while escaping bandits attacks.

The Governor in a statement in Minna on Sunday signed his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel BERJE expressed sadness over the Suleja incident, saying that “despite the flood alert, based on the National Emergency Management Agency, the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency weather predictions earlier issued by the State Government, the ugly incident still happened”.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased and Suleja local government over the unfortunate disaster, the Governor urged all residents of the areas to adhere strictly to government advice on temporary relocation or clearing of drainages to avoid a repeat of the ugly incident.

On the boat mishap in Gurumana community in Shiroro local government, the Governor said the sad incident is equally highly regrettable, stressing that despite government efforts towards addressing the Banditry activities in the area, the situation remains abetted.

While mourning the death of the women and children in the mishap, he assured the people of government’s relentless efforts to bring the menace of bandits in the area to an end.

The Governor appealed to communities in banditry prone areas not to panic, assuring them that the security agencies will continue to intensify their efforts to ensure the situation is brought under control.

Meanwhile, the State government has appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for emergency interventions that will cushion the hardship of the people of both communities, occasioned by the flood disaster and displacement by bandits.

He therefore prayed for the repose of the Souls of those who lost their lives in the two unfortunate incidents.