From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has sworn in 10 Permanent Secretaries with a charge on them to strictly adhere the oath of office.

Speaking after the oath was administered on the new permanent Secretaries at the government house in Minna on Thursday, the Governor advised the Permanent Secretaries to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and work closely with the Commissioners of their various Ministries for better performance.

The Governor reminded them that by the oath of office they have taken, they should know that there is a huge responsibility them as such, they should imbibe the spirit of good leadership.

According to him “Considering the oath you took, I don’t know how many of you paid keen attention to what you read but i strongly advice you to go through it again at your own leisure.

“I can assure you that if you abide strictly by what you read we will have a better Niger and Nigeria and your integrity will be protected”.

The Governor then prayed for God’s guidance, wisdom and for a successful tenure.

In an interview with newsmen after the swearing in ceremony, Mallam.Nuhu Garba Ngaski, Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission and Alhaji. Hassan Baba Estu, Permanent Secretary RAMP both said that though it is a huge task ahead of them, they would ensure they key into the vision and mission of the state.

They also expressed their determination to work towards the betterment of their various ministries and the State at large

The Permanent Secretaries sworn in are: Hajiya Hauwa Isah Wali, Mohammed Musa Nahauni, Gyiwodeyi Francis,Barrister Hassana Danlami Idris Abdullahi Legbo,Tanimu Yunusa, Nuhu Garba Ngaski, Zakari Illiyasu Musa Sadiq and

Hassan Baba Estu.