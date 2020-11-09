John Adams, Minna

The Chief Press Secretary to Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Mary Noel Berje, has confirmed that the Governor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mary Noel Berje in a statement in Minna on Monday said the has since gone into isolation and has commenced treatment.

The Governor had earlier via his personal Twitter handle “@abubello” said “I have tested positive to COVID-19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into personal isolation.”

However according to Press Secretary, “the Governor sample was taken for test, and unfortunately returned positive.”

She maintained that the Governor has therefore immediately gone into self-isolation and has commenced treatment.

“We, however, solicit prayers from all and sundry for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus and advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings,” the statement added.

This is coming barely one week after the Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Metane confirmed three new cases in the State.

The Chairman said the three new cases were all recorded in Mokwa and Chanchaga local government areas of the State where a 27-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man in Mokwa and a 54-year-old man in Chanchaga Local Government Area were tested positive to the disease in the State.

This now brings the total case of the disease to 278 since the outbreak of the pandemic.