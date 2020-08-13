John Adams, Minna

Worried by the unending banditry activities in parts of the State, Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has called for the establishment of a special military camp within the troubled communities as a way out of the banditry in the State.

The Governor said the call had become necessary ‘because it seems all the makeshift security arrangements to curb the activities of the bandits in the State has failed to yield positive results.’

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello stated at the Military Super Camp 4 in Faskari, Katsina State during his progress assessment tour of the ongoing special military operation, code named “Operation Sahel Sanity” in the area.

Governor Sani Bello, who was accompanied by his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir Ahmed, were received at Military Camp 4 in Farkari by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje quoted the Governor to have said that Niger State shares boundaries with North Western states under siege by bandits and other criminal elements and as a result have suffered similar fate hence the need for such a special military Camp in the State.

The Governor while commending the military for the success so far recorded since the operation began, said he is optimistic that the special military camp will bring an end to the security challenges in his State and the region.

‘I am highly impressed by the super camp and I think this will go a long way towards improving the confidence level of the communities affected. We can see that farming activities have resumed in most of the communities.

‘We have always been concerned with the economic activities in the rural areas. I must commend the COAS and his officers and men for a job well done,’ the Governor added.

‘I am also made to understand that more camps are coming up, one in Niger State which I believe will go a long way towards addressing these challenges ‘ he said.

The statement also quoted the Governor as saying that with such camps in place, the environment will be secured and safe for the inhabitants, thereby making life and farming activities among the rural dwellers who are mostly affected by the banditry activities, return to normalcy.

Governor Sani Bello and his Kaduna counterpart who were briefed on the progress of the military operation in Farkari by the Chief of Army staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Burutai commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative in setting up the special camps.

The two Governors equally applaud the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, officers and men of the Nigeria Army for their resilience in bringing normalcy to the local communities, reaffirming their belief that the military will win the war against the bandits and other criminal elements in the region.