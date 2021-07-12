From John Adams, Minna

Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Monday gave the assurance that his administration will ensure the completion of all on going projects in the state especially those that have direct bearing on the people as he commissioned a N1.3 billion dualized 4.8 kilometer road project in Minna the state capital.

The Governor also promise to sustain the delivery of projects that will touch the lives of the people.

The Governor who stated this on Monday at the commissioning of the project pointed out that the fund for the execution of the project which was completed within 8 months was drawn from the N25billion Sukuk bond entered into by the government

According to him “is part of our journey in repositioning the state to an economically enviable hub” stressing that “it’s completion had also brought about an increase in socio-economic activities along the corridor”.

He emphasised that the development of critical infrastructure is cardinal to the states economic regeneration adding that “to attract investments into the state economy, we need to have good infrastructural system in place that guarantees access to the market and other factors of production”

Bello therefore said the government had done so much in the area of road rehabilitation and construction with over 40 of civil engineering projects completed across the state adding that the administration had also completed 80 of Mechanical/Electrical projects and over 30 projects in the public building sector.

“We have kept our commitment on this, despite the daunting challenges from paucity of funds to heightened insecurity, to me, the development of critical infrastructure is cardinal to our economic regeneration policy as a state” the governor further said.

The Commissioner for Works Alhaji Mamman Musa in an address said the focus of the government now is the completion of all ongoing projects saying that a total of 299 projects are to be executed.

Musa disclosed that the ministry which supervised the project will carryout similar exercise to ensure all projects are completed within the set time frame and according to specification.

