From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has described as cruel and tragic the murder of Capt Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah, the eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, by assailants.

The governor decried the action of gunmen as atrocious.

Governor Bello maintained that the fight against violent crime is a task for all citizens, not just the government or security agencies.

The governor, who commiserated with his immediate and extended family, prayed that Allah forgives all the shortcomings of the late Capt Na’Allah and accept him into Aljahna.

‘My heart is with the family of my friend and Brother Senator Na’Allah. Abdulkarim was like a son to me. Killing him at this age is so devastating but I believe Allah knows the reason why He permits it to happen so we can’t question Him.

‘All I pray for now is for Allah to grant him Al Jannah Firdausi and give us all the fortitude to bear the great loss,’ he said.

He then called on the security operatives to make every necessary effort to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Late Capt Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah was reported to have been killed by assailants at his residence in Malali GRA, Kaduna State.

He was a trained Captain and one of the Directors at Brinkle Aero Club.

The deceased was the eldest son of a serving senator representing Kebbi South and a former Deputy Majority Leader in the eighth Senate, Bala Na’Allah.

