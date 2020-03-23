John Adams, Minna

The governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has announced further measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus into the state, with the imposition of a curfew between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm every day until further notice.

The governor has also instituted a ban on all public gatherings of more than 20 persons, and prohibiting street hawking with effect from today.

Governor Bello in a statewide radio and television address on Monday in Minna, the state capital, further directed that all ministries, department and agencies be shut down immediately.

The governor directed that civil servant in grade level 1-12 should operate from their homes, adding that hand sanitizers and other public precautions provided at the entrance of the state secretariat.