From Kenneth Udeh

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has hailed the Etsu Nupe and the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as he marks his 69th birthday and 18th anniversary of his ascension to the throne as the 13th Etsu Nupe.

The governor, in a congratulatory message, described the Etsu Nupe as a true, loving, Courageous and peaceful leader as well as a bridge-builder whose immense contributions to unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the society is reckoned with in the State, Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Bello, who said Etsu Nupe is a gift from God to humanity, noted that the 18 years reign of the traditional ruler have impacted positively on his subjects explaining that the Etsu Nupe has been able to instil patriotism and understanding among the people of his domain through his widespread consultations and reach, as well as promote the cultural values of the Nupe speaking extraction in Nigeria.

The governor also acknowledged the fatherly role of the monarch and his wise counsel which the governor said has continued to inspire individuals, government and non-governmental organisations especially as it affects decision making and policy formulations aimed at promoting good governance.

‘The reign of Etsu Nupe in the last 18 years has brought about harmonious coexistence and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe Kingdom. You are no doubt a gift to society.

‘I celebrate you and all that you represent on the throne. May your reign be long,’ he said.

Governor Bello also prayed that God grant the celebrant good health and more wisdom as he continues to deliver efficient and rewarding leadership to his subjects.

