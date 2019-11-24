Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has advocated the need for structural adjustment in governance to boost economic growth and development in the country.

Governor Sani Bello was speaking at a 3-day Executive Leadership Retreat on Administrative Relationship, Strategic Communication and Management of Public of Finance for Economic Development organised for the newly sworn-in state commissioners and other top government functionaries at the 5th Chukker Polo Country Club, Kaduna.

He described the retreat as timely and informative, urging participants to ensure they block all leakages in the system so as to improve the finances in the state.

He emphasised that the future will be tougher than it is presently, calling for structural adjustment and financial prudence.

“The future is looking very bleak financially and things will be tougher,” the Governor told the gathering.

According to him, the state must work towards moving away from over-reliance on federal allocations and device other means of generating revenue so as to strengthen the state economy.

“We need to block leakages, and we must do some structural adjustment to survive the challenges of the future; and the only solution is to move away from dependence on federal allocations and to raise our internally generated revenue so that federal allocation becomes just an augmentation. Our main revenue should come from what we generate internally and what we get as FAAC should be an augmentation.

“We must change the narrative because we must survive. We must move our system from basically a public reliance system into a private sector system,” he added.

The Governor further charged participants on financial prudence, to avoid issuing irrelevant memos, and to complete ongoing projects before embarking on new ones which must affect the lives of citizens.

The Governor, who called on the commissioners and other government officials to ensure proper execution of government policies and projects, also urged them to imbibe ethical practices.

He called for honesty and sincerity in discharging their duties and for them resist the lure of illicit gain.

The Governor promised that state permanent secretaries and directors will undergo a similar retreat as they play a critical role in policy formulation and implementation.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alh. Balarebe Ibrahim, commended Governor Bello for the initiative, which he said has given participants the opportunity to brainstorm and consider the challenges of service delivery to the people.

He gave assures that the new executive council would do its best to make use of the knowledge acquired at the retreat to the narrative of governance under the Bello administration.

Among commissioners speaking at the retreat were Alh. Mamman Musa, Ramatu Yar’adua, Rifkatu Chidawa, Haruna Dukku, all appreciating the Governor for approving the retreat and assuring that they have gained new knowledge that will be useful in the discharge of their duties.

Also appreciating the Governor was the Chairman and Chief Consultant of MBS AMINATO Investment Limited, who thanked him for the opportunity afforded to carry out the exercise.

He assured that he will continue to do his best when called upon to carry out any assignment for the state.

Some of the presenters at the state retreat were Babawachiko Yahaya, Permanent Secretary, Economic Affairs, Dr Ogho Okiti and Alh. Musa Saleh.