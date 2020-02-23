John Adams, Minna

The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that the activities of armed bandits in parts of the state have rendered over 10,000 people homeless, a displaced population that is taking refuge in Internally Displaced (IDPs) Camps across the state.

The governor added that the military offensive against the Boko Haram in the North East is largely responsible for the increase in banditry in parts of the state, saying that fleeing insurgents are finding their way into the state.

The governor, speaking at different functions on Saturday in the state, and admitting that the state is currently under siege, however, assured the people that the war against the bandits will soon be won so that the displaced can return to their homes.

Speaking during a special prayers at the Minna central mosque organised by the state government against banditry in the state, the governor said that the government had no choice than to resort to special prayers for God to intervene in the current security crisis.

The prayers, he said, is being organised simultaneously across the 8 Emirate Councils in the state, climaxing with Christian prayers in churches on Sunday.

According to him, “I enjoined Christians and Muslims in the state to pray and ask God for intervention on the security challenges that have bedeviled the State. Right now over ten thousand persons have been displaced and several others killed. We have no choice than go back to God in prayers.

“They (bandits) have rendered over 10,000 people homeless and are now in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps. Today we call for special prayers against these bandits and to seek Allah’s guidance and protection from these people. Also, we hope that God will penetrate their hearts to stop these activities before it’s too late.

“It is not part of our culture here; Niger state has been very quiet and peaceful inspite of our diversity. In recent times, they (bandits) have been very inhumane in their activities. They have killed innocent civilians, killed security men, killed vigilantes, they have killed women and babies and virtually anything that moves around.”

Also speaking as a special guest of honor at the combine 2019 West African Social Activities (WASA) jointly organised by the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADDOC) and 313 Field Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Minna, the governor said the success being recorded in the war against the insurgents by the military is responsible for increase in banditry activities in the state.

While expressing optimism that the war against the insurgents will be won, he said “the disturbing cases of kidnaping, arm banditry and cattle rustling within the state in recent time can not be unconnected with the defeat of the insurgents in the east.

“The general believe is that some of the insurgents beginning to find their ways down south to continue their nefarious activities and that is why we must be vigilant.

According to him, “we have put in place all necessary measures at the moment to address the situation as far as security is concerned.

“I believe, and I strongly feel, it will soon be too late for them, because we are putting in place a robust action plan that will completely eradicate such activities and when the time comes, we will not hesitate to take necessary.”

He commended the efforts of the Nigerian military for the sacrifices made in their fight against the insurgents and organised banditry in the country.

Earlier, the Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADDOC), Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen Adamu Abubakar Tarfa, said that despite the engagement by the soldiers in the war against the insurgents and other armed bandits, it took time out to gather officers, soldiers and their families together to celebrate the 2019 West African Social Activities (WASA) end of the army training year.