John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor and Chairman of North Central Governors Forum, (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello and the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, have both commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive authorizing airstrikes on bandits terrorising communities in the state.

Governor Bello and Senator Sani, in separate statements in Minna on Monday, described President’s response ordering the deployment of air power against renewed bandit activity in parts of the North-Central state as a great relief to the people.

Governor Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, said that President Buhari has demonstrated that Niger State is dear to his heart, saying his administration will continue to collaborate with the President to ensure that the menace of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling is brought to a conclusive end in all parts of the state.

According to the Governor, “the state is vulnerable to attacks from the bandits because of its vast landmass and proximity to forest area bordering Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states.”

Governor Bello assured President Buhari that, with the efforts of the Federal Government and the security agencies, his administration will also be “exploring other options like dialogue and economic empowerment, which will lead to the relative peace the state is known for.”

According to the Governor, agriculture is been prioritised by his government because of its capacity to engage youths of the state in meaningful ventures which will lure them away from criminal activity.

“This initiative has led to the establishment of the grazing reserves and their value chains around the states. This will create employment and increase the state economy for optimal performance,” the statement added.

Also in his statement, Senator Sani Musa commended the President for listening to the yearnings of his people, stressing that “this will no doubt bring great relief to the people of the constituency.

According to him, the President’s action couldn’t have come at a better time in view of the havoc the bandits wreck every day across communities in the state.

“I am happy, and the people of Niger East senatorial district are glad, that the President has finally come to our aid. I am optimistic that in no distant time we would begin to see improvement in the security situation in the state, particularly in Niger East where the attackers have been operating,” the Senator stated.

He appealed to the people in his constituency for maximum cooperation with security personnel to enable them to carry out their tasks effectively, especially by providing vital information that will enhance security operations.