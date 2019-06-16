John Adams, Minna

The wife of Niger State governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, has been elected the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF).

The wives of the governors in a unanimous decision at its first meeting after the 2019 general elections picked Amina Bello as its Chairperson. She took over from the wife of the former Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, following the defeat of her husband in the last governorship election.

Uutil her recent election, Amina Bello was the Vice Chairperson of the Forum. She subsequently led the northern governors’ wives to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to join other women for a dinner with First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

She promised to mobilize her counterparts towards addressing the high rate of poverty among women, especially in the north.

She said the forum under her leadership would influence their husbands to embark on empowerment programme that would be targeted at empowering the women.