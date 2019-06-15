JOHN ADAMS, Minna

The wives of governors of the 19 northern states of the country under the umbrella of Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) rose from its meeting in Kaduna at the weekend with the election of the Niger State governor’s wife, Dr. Amina, Abubakar Bello, as its chairperson.

The meeting which was the first after the 2019 general elections, had all the wives of the northern governors in attendance.

The wives of the governors in a unanimous decision at the meeting picked Dr. Amina Bello as its chairperson to take over from the wife of the former Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, following the defeat of her husband in the governorship election in Bauchi.

Hajia Hadiza Abubakar had to leave the forum due her husband’s inability to secure a second term in office.

Dr. Amina Bello was before her recent elevation, the vice-chairperson of the forum.

Dr. Amina in her first official assignment as the chairperson of the forum, led the northern governors wives to the Presidential Villa in Abuja during the week to join other women for a dinner with the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Dr. Amina Bello while thanking her colleagues for choosing her to lead them, promised to mobilise her counterparts towards addressing the high rate of poverty among women, especially in the North.

She said the forum, under her leadership, would influence their husbands to embark on empowerment programme that would be targeted at empowering the women.