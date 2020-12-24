From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state government and the All Progressive Congress (APC) have thrown their weight behind the plan by the National caretaker committee to carry out registration of members, saying that the policy will brighten the political power base of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The government also maintain that fresh party registration will bring into the net of the party “Most supporters of our party who have been hanging out there”

The Special Adviser Political Matters to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Alhaji Nma Kolo in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Wednesday however challenged the party leadership at all levels to ensure they carryout the job meticulously, and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders by also ensuring all lovers of our party are allowed to be registered.

Nobody should be indirectly or directly denied registration into the party Kolo said

According to him:”Registration of members by any party is a very important task because it will allow the party to know it’s strength even before any election”.

” On our part as a government we will give the needed moral and physical support to the leadership of our party at all levels to enable them succeed in this very important assignment” Nma Kolo said in the statement.

On Security Kolo said the state government is working assiduously with the federal government to bring to an end the frequent banditry attacks in parts of the state

The government is very much concerned about the high level of insecurity in parts of the state especially in the Niger East Senatorial zone we are working very hard to restore law and order and make our people live peacefully in the various communities they find themselves.

He however charged “our Christian Brothers and sisters” to use the celebration of the Christmas to pray for peace not only in our state but the country.

Though government is doing it’s best it believes that spiritual divine intervention is needed for the restoration of law and order.

As we converge to say prayers to Almighty God for sparing our lives to see this Year’s Christmas we should observation all the protocols that will check the spread of the Corona virus.

The second wave of COVID 19 is very much around we should do the needful by wearing our face masks and keep physical distance in addition to sanitising our hands at all times