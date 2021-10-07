From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Government has approved N2.3 billion for the rehabilitation of the Suleja and Tungan Magajiya General Hospitals in the state.

The approval for the rehabilitation works, planned to be completed in nine months, was given during the weekly State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday at the government house, Minna.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Hospital Services, Dr Mohammed Gana, who made the disclosure to the media at a post-council meeting briefing, said that while the rehabilitation work on the Tungan Magajiya General Hospital in Rijau Local Government Area, which was built about 72 years ago will cost the government N800 million through contract financing, the Suleja General Hospital in Suleja Local Government Area is expected to cost the government N1.5 billion.

According to him, the rehabilitation works will include the provision of equipment at the two hospitals, adding that for the Tungan Magajiya General Hospital, the contractor is expected to put in 40 per cent of its resources before the government will bring in the remaining 60 per cent.

He pointed out that when completed, the hospitals and other health facilities in the state handed over to facility management consultants to manage hospitals in the state

Already, he said that an expansion work on the Minna General Hospital which was started about four months ago is nearing completion, adding that when completed, it will decongest the hospitals.

Other General Hospitals in the state, he said, will benefit from the ongoing rehabilitation of health facilities across the state, stressing that since the inception of the present administration, about 200 primary health care facilities in the state have been given facelift.

He urged the people of the state to seek medical attention at their various primary health care facilities instead of congesting the General Hospital in Minna, the state capital.

