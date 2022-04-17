From John Adams, Minna

The Niger state government has confirmed the Saturday bloody attacks on Gwada community in Shiroro local government area of the state which led to the death of a death of a policeman and several others injured.

The government in a statement by the Commissioner for local government and internal security, Emmanuel Umar also said several of the gunmen were neutralized by the security agents after a fierce gun battle.

The statement was however silent on the number of civilians killed by the gunmen and those abducted but a source close to the affected community said four people were killed while unspecified number of people abducted.

According to the statement, “Saturday, April, 16, roving terrorists in large number on motorcycles transverses between Kapana, in Munya Local Government and attacked a Kadna community in Shiroro Local Government.

“The bandits were repelled by the joint security forces situated at Kwanar dan Daudu, in Munya and were supported by reinforced security assets mobilized and deployed.

“In the fierce engagement, a number of the terrorist where neutralized while some sustained several degree of injuries, while one of the security forces unfortunately lost his life and another injured”. The statement added.

However according to our source, among the villagers killed were two children and two women, all members of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) that were relocating from Zumba IDP Camp to Gwada IDP camp.

The Lorry conveying the victims were shot at by the gunmen in an attempt to force it to stop when they met their death. Several others sustained serious injures and are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed government facilities in the area.

The gunmen also abducted scores of the villagers while over 200 cattle were stolen by the gunmen before living the community.

Gwada community is about 20 kilometers from Minna, the state capital, and is host to over 3,000 Internally Displaced People with more still trooping in as the gunmen intensify their attacks on communities.

The latest attack is coming with barely six days into military operation currently going on in the area with the deployment of heavy troops.

Meanwhile the gunmen have established contact with families of some of the abducted victims, demanding N2million for the release of each of the victims.

According to a Relation of one of the victims, “They (gunmen) gave our daughter phone to call us and when we spoke to them, they were asking for N2million. We offered N400,000 but they refused”. He said.