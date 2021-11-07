From John Adams Minna

The Niger State government on Friday night demolished a house belonging to a notorious kidnapper who confessed to having built the house with proceeds from ransom.

The house which is a two-bedroom flat, with an uncompleted two-bedroom extension was located in the Nkangbe community, a suburb of Minna, the state capital, but in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The demolition exercise was supervised by the state Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development, and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, accompanied by security agents.

Speaking to newsmen after the demolition exercise, the Commissioner said that the action would serve as a warning to other criminals that the state government would give no room for criminals to carry out their activities or live in the state. Although Umar refused to give details of how the kidnapper was arrested and the way he operated, he said that the building was owned by him, adding that it had been established that he used part of the proceed of the crime to buy the building. He said that it was part of the policy of the government not to allow any criminal to have a place in the state, adding that if they did not leave peacefully, the law would catch up with them and they would leave by force.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

«This is a building owned by a kidnapper that has been arrested. It is proceed of crime, and it is in our policy not to allow any criminality to reign in this state. We can establish this and that henceforth, we will not allow any criminal to have a place in our land. It is part of the determination of the governor to ensure (that) Niger State is safe for us all,» he said.

He commended the law enforcement agencies for their effort at fighting criminals in the state, noting that they had helped the state government to bring down the spate of crime in the state.

“Today is a landmark; I salute our law enforcement agencies for this great feat. This is our commitment as a state government. And we will go to any length to ensure peace in the state.”

Umar further urged the stakeholders to report suspicious movements and give information about strangers moving into the communities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .