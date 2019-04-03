John Adams, Minna

Worried by the woeful performance of Niger State owned premier league side, Niger Tornadoes, in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League season, the government yesterday in Minna announced the dissolution of the management committee.

The club is at the verge of being relegated, as it currently occupying the bottom position in the premier league table, despite what the government called “adequate funding” of the club.

The government in a press statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports Development, Dr. Mohammed Gana thanked the chairman of the club and other management committee for what he called “their sacrifice” for the club.

According to the letter relieving them of their appointments: “The management and staff of Ministry of Sports Development wish to appreciate your team for the efforts in the running of affairs of Tornadoes FC since your appointment.