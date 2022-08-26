Niger Government on Friday inaugurated an Insecticide Treated Net (ITN) Campaign Coordination Network (ICCN) to ensure a hitch-free 2022 mass nets distribution.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Makusidi, said at the inauguration in Minna that ICCN would coordinate the planning and implementation of the ITN mass distribution activities in council areas, wards and communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Niger Government is collaborating with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Society for Family Health (SFH), Catholic Relief Service and Chemonics, to distribute over 3.7 million nets in the state.

Makusidi, represented by Dr Ibrahim Idris, Director of Public Health in the ministry, said that ICCN would also coordinate activities of all partners involved in the campaign.

He added that ICCN would engage critical partners during the distribution.

“They will monitor progress against the timeline and address delays as quickly as possible to keep the campaign on track.

“They will undertake high-level advocacy at the state and council areas levels to promote engagement and mobilise resources.

“The ICCN will monitor and address security issues, maintain contact with implementing partners, report on progress and challenges as well as ensure that issues are resolved immediately,” the commissioner said.

The Technical Workstream Advisor, SFH, Mr Ifeanyi Esema, said that ICCN members comprised religious and traditional leaders, security personnel, road transport workers and the mass media.

He listed their roles to include resolving security issues, ensuring movement of nets and tackling other challenges that might arise from the exercise.

Mr Emmanuel Abuh, Information Communication Technology for Development Officer, Catholic Relief Service, said that the organisation was providing support for the campaign.

“Unlike the 2019 exercise where households were issued net cards to collect nets at a distribution point, in this year’s exercise, we are deploying technology for distribution.

“The team will go to every household to ensure the nets get to everyone. (NAN)