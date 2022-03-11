Efforts by the Executive Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to boost tourism in the state has received a major fillip with the decision of a major financial group to bank-roll the project. The decision of the foreign investor to invest in Shagunu Beach Resort was the outcome of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s foreign investment drives in recent times. Shagunu Beach Resort, located in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state has become a major investment centre on the priority list of the current administration.

Disclosing this in a statement mid-week, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Chidawa Rifkatu Adamu said ‘’it is the desire of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello led administration in the state to make Shagunu Beach Resort one of the country’s top tourism sites and a destination of first choice .’’

‘’Governor Sani Bello has been committed and consistent in driving growth and developments in Niger state, and one of his focal points is how to make Shagunu Beach Resort come alive as one of Nigeria’s top tourism sites’’, Mrs Adamu revealed.

Speaking in a similar vein, Lead Consultant Chief Executive Officer of Marcom Support Services Ltd, Mr. Hakeem Adewale Akintunde, said it was a welcome development that Shagunu Beach Resort has received attention of global financial player, noting that for over three years now, the state government has embarked on aggressive infrastructural development of communities in the area.

He revealed that empirical evidence of the master-plan of Shagunu Beach Resort shows that Shagunu will be promoted as a rising riverside resort destination of choice in the Sahara. He stated that the project which is conceived as a Public-Private Partnership on Build, Operate and Own Model is aimed at putting Niger state on the global tourism map while boosting its internally generated revenue.