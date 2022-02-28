Niger state government on Sunday says it is using kinetic and non-kinetic approach in tackling insecurity bedeviling some parts of the state.

Mr Emmanuel Umar, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, disclosed this on Sunday.

He spoke after an emergency security meeting chaired by the state Governor. Abubakar Sani-Bello in Minna.

He explained that the emergency security meeting was to review the state government security strategies and restrategise with support from communities in order to tackle the bandits.

Umar disclosed that few days ago, government mobilised security personnel after receiving credible intelligence that bandits were sighted approaching Mariga local government.

He said that during the encounter, over eight bandits were killed and some security personnel and civilians also lost their lives in the process while some were receiving treatment.

The commissioner added that the bandits moved to Wushishi, Lavun and Kutigi operating within River Kaduna axis where they attacked some communities such as Dabban Egbako, Dabban, Kupa, Ndaruka, Tsogi, Mawogi, Yemi, Managi, Kanko and Gogaga.

He said efforts were ongoing by security personnel to arrest the bandits using air support.

He added that most reports on social media were not true as government was yet to ascertain figures of casualties of the attacks.

On the IED explosion that occurred in Galadiman-Kogo community recently in Shiroro local government area of the state, the commissioner said that the government has mobilised bomb experts from the state police command to the area.

He said government was still awaiting reports from the police, adding that the explosive were planted by the miscreants operating in the area.

Umar said that the state government would not relent on its efforts in restoring peace to the state. (NAN)