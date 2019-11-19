The Niger state government says the N1.4 billion for the five star hotel project in Minna, the state capital is intact.

Mrs Mary Berje, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

She said that the money was still in the Zenith Bank account, adding that it was not given to any contractor to commence work.

The ruling All Progressive Congress and main opposition People Democratic Party in Niger have disagreed recently over the N1.4 billion meant for the abandoned project.

The opposition party alleged that it left the money in an account for the continuation of the project.

The immediate past governor of the state, Dr Babangida Aliyu made this known during his 65th birthday celebration in Minna when he accused the APC government of misappropriating the fund.

Aliyu told friends, associates and party stakeholders in Minna that he left the money in an Escro account at the Minna branch of Zenith Bank.

According to him: “To my surprise, the contractor was invited by the government and given the whole amount. After two months he disappeared from site and has not returned to finish the job.”

Berje described the allegation as misleading and an attempt to win the sympathy of his “dying PDP” ahead of the forthcoming local government elections.

She said: “The present administration has not released any money to any contractor as alleged by the former governor.” (NAN)