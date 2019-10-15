Niger State has closed down over 2,000 privates schools in Suleja Local Government Area for operating below government standard.

Permanent Secretary of Niger Ministry of Education, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this at a meeting with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Minna, yesterday.

Members of the state chapter of the NAPPS were in the Government House as part of events to mark the association’s 2019 Day celebration.

Aliyu, said schools closed down lacked basic infrastructure, like offices, toilets, water and human resources to operate.

“We have a monitoring team from the private school management board in local government areas to ensure schools operate within approved standards. This is part of efforts in ensuring qualitative education,” he said.

Aliyu gave assurance that government would address complaints of multiple taxation by operators of private schools.

“I will relate your complains to the governor so that we can come up with policy that will harmonise payment of taxes by private schools.”

Chairman of the Association,Mr. Femi Alalade, said the celebration would provide an opportunity for the association to examine relevant issues in education and proffer solutions.