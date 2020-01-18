The Niger Government has assured of its readiness to collaborate with genuine organisations on youth empowerment to boost skills acquisition across the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Niger Government, gave the assurance in a statement by his Information Officer, Mr Tanko Lawal, in Minna on Saturday.

Matane said that such collaboration would help to achieve the restoration agenda of the present administration.

He spoke after a facility tour of Abdulsalami Youth Centre.

According to him, the present administration will not relent in its cardinal principle of youth empowerment.

He noted that the youths were the leaders of the future.

Matane said the administration of Gov. Abubakar Bello would continue to give priority to youth empowerment and ensure security of lives and property.

He said that part of the state’s plans to achieve its agenda would be through skills acquisition programme.

He said that government would work on total rehabilitation of the Abdulsalami Youth Centre in a bid to achieving the set goals.

He enjoined youths in the state to shun all forms of social vices, stressing that government was committed to protecting their rights and privileges.

NAN reports that the secretary to the state government was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Emmanuel Umar and other top government functionaries. (NAN)