The Secretary to Niger Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, says the State Government will rehabilitate all roads in the nooks and crannies of the state.

The pledge is contained in a statement issued by his Information Officer, Lawal Tanko, in Minna on Monday.

The statement said the secretary to the state government made the promise while addressing youths who were protesting the deplorable condition of Federal and State roads in the state.

He told the protesting youth that because of the tremendous importance of roads and the urgency for their repairs, the State Government had since embarked on the rehabilitation of Lambata-Lapai-Agaie-Bida and Suleja-Minna roads in order to make them motorable.

He said the state had over 2000 kilometres of federal roads and blamed the bad state of the roads on the high number of heavy duty trucks plying them.

Matane said the state government had since enforced the restriction of movement of Tankers and Trailers from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in order to ameliorate the situation.

He said that due to the bad state of Mokwa-Tegina-Kaduna and Lambata-Lapai-Agaie-Bida and Suleja-Minna roads, heavy trucks had turned to Bida-Minna road, exerting much pressure on the road and posing danger to smaller vehicles and commuters.

The SSG assured the leadership and members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Niger State Council, the organisers of the warning protest, and other people of the state that the Gov. Abubakar Bello administration was determined to fix the roads.

Earlier, the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Niger Council, Bello Shariff said they were worried by the deplorable condition of state and federal roads in the area, and the alleged neglect by the state government.

Sharif said this prompted the protests which featured blocking of highways to draw government’s attention to the situation.

He, however, said they would continue to remain peaceful and law abiding while pursuing their legitimate agitation for better living condition.( NAN)