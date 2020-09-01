Niger government says it will shut down the Minna-Bida road on Sept. 15 to allow speedy reconstruction of work.

Alhaji Balarabe Ibrahim, the Chairman, state Infrastructure Project Monitoring Committee and Chief of Staff to Gov. Abubakar Bello, announced this at a news conference on Tuesday in Minna.

Ibrahim said that the state government had resolved that all articulated vehicles and heavy-duty trucks would be banned from plying the Minna-Bida road.

“The governor has directed the committee to issue adequate notice to all road users on the proposed restriction.

“In view of this, people are encouraged to prepare adequately in response to the closure,” he said.

He further said that the governor had directed that effective from 12 midnight on Sept 15, movement of heavy trucks would be restricted on the state-owned roads.

He noted that the decision was not to inflict pains on any person or group but to improve on the road infrastructure.

He said that modalities for the ban would be made public and appealed to the people to cooperate and support the directives that would come with the inconvenience.

The chairman added that all heavy duty trucks would only be allowed ply the existing Federal Government roads in the state.(NAN)