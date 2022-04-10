From John Adams, Minna

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Sanda Abdullahi, has unveiled the priority areas of his development agenda for the state.

This, he said, included security and agriculture, among others. He stressed the need for a well-equipped local security outfit with a good knowledge of their locality, which will work in synergy with conventional security agencies to tackle the current security situation in the country.

Speaking in Minna, yesterday, at his formal declaration of intent to contest the governorship of the state on the platform of the APC in 2023, Umar said: “We will develop and equip the local security outfit to work in synergy with the conventional security outfit in order to address the situation.”

He lamented the current security challenge in the state, which according to him, had been overwhelmed by the bandits.