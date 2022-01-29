From John Adams, Minna

About 50 gunmen are currently engaging the Niger State Joint Security Task Force in a fierce gun battle at Galadiman Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area, with heavy casualties on both sides, reports on the ground indicate.

The gunmen are said to have lunched the attack on the security camp in the community this afternoon at about 3:00 pm.

Although details of casualties are inconclusive as of this report, a source close to the community told our correspondent that there are casualties were sustained on both sides of the engagement.

According to a source close to the community, the gunmen were seen this morning moving towards the area. ‘We did not know that they were coming to attack the special hunters in Galadiman Kogo,’ the source said.

The fresh attack comes barely four days after the Joint Security Task Force neutralised scores of the gunmen in communities around Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas, and recovered well over 500 animals.

The Chairman of Shiroro LGA, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed the ongoing gun battle between the security agents and the gunmen, saying that ‘there are no details yet but we are trying to make contact with the people.’

Only Thursday about 100 people were abducted from Tungan Bako in Rafi LGA by gunmen after killing two people.