From John Adams, Minna

Gunmen have killed no fewer than 18 people at a Mazakuka mosque in Mashegu Local Government Council, Niger State.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the mosque in the early hours of Monday when the victims were performing their early morning prayers (Subhi), attacking and killing 18 on the spot after shooting indiscriminately at them.

The attackers were also said to have used other dangerous weapons, including machetes and sharp objects, on their victims.

According to a source close to the community, the bullet wounds on the bodies of the victims showed that they were shot at a close range and right inside the mosque.

The gunmen invaded the community in motorcycles and made their way straight to the mosque where the people had gathered for prayers, the report said.

There was pandemonium in the community as people scrambled for their safety as the gunmen unleashed terror on their victims.

‘We are surprised, confused and shock over the attack,’ an indigene of the community, who did not want his name in print, said.

Although 18 bodies were seen littered in the vicinity of the mosque, our source pointed out that the casualty figure could be higher as many others ran into the bush for safety and are yet to return.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas, said at about 5:30 am some unknown gunmen stormed and attacked the people at Mazakuka village while praying at the mosque, killing an unspecified number of worshipers.

According to him, the gunmen later destroyed property worth millions of naira belonging to one Alhaji Abubakar Maigandus in the village before abducting seven victims.

Although he explained that the police killed one of the attackers, preliminary findings indicate that the attack was a reprisal to a long-standing communal clash.

He disclosed that additional armed security personnel have since been deployed to the area to restore normalcy and arrest miscreants.

The commissioner called for the support of residents, particularly rural residents, to come forward with reliable information that could aid authorities in the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the criminal acts.

‘We are battle ready to confront any form of criminal elements as long as Good Samaritans can volunteer credible information on the movement of dubious characters in their midst,’ the commissioner said.

