From John Adams, Minna

Three Policemen and Two Local vigilantes have been killed in an ambush by gunmen in Kwanan Dutse, Mariga local government area of the Niger State.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 4:00 pm when the Joint Security Task Force comprising of police and the local vigilantes were on a routine patrol of the area.

This latest attack is coming barely three days after gunmen attacked some communities in Kontagora and Mashehu local government areas, killing three people and abducting 28 others.

An unspecified number of cattle were rustled during the attack.

The Joint Security Task Force had earlier on Sunday morning foiled an attack by another group of gunmen after about two hours of gun battle at Bari village, along Tegina-Kontagora road.

No casualty was recorded in the attack but eyewitnesses said it was a fierce battle between the gunmen and the Joint Security Task Force.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

However, according to a source close to Kwanan Dutse, the gunmen returned back on Monday evening and block the ever-busy Kontagora road around Kwanan Dutse, unknowing to the patrol team who ran into the roadblock.

It was gathered that the exchange of gunfire between the gunmen and the Joint Security TaskForce led to the killing of three policemen and two local vigilantes while others sustained various degrees of injury.

Our source also disclosed that a number of the gunmen were killed in the gun battle but their bodies were evacuated by their colleagues on their motorcycles.

Meanwhile, a detachment of police tactical squad and the military have been deployed to the area and have lunch manhunt with a view to tracking down the criminals.

The state Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the latest attack at the time of filing this report.